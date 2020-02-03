Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU says financial relations with UK will be linked to trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:47 IST
UPDATE 1-EU says financial relations with UK will be linked to trade deal
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

Access to the European Union market for Britain-based financial firms will be linked to the overall results of trade talks with London, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday. Britain and the EU will lose privileged access to their respective financial markets when the Brexit transitional period expires at the end of December.

But in some sectors, financial firms could remain able to operate across borders if rules are deemed to be equivalent. But even when equivalence does exist, the EU will remain free to grant access or not to specific sectors.

"The EU will consider whether our economic partnership will be accompanied by equivalences," Barnier told a news conference in Brussels. Equivalences "are relevant for the overall future relationship and need to be considered in that light," Barnier said, noting that those decisions were not part of his draft negotiating mandate for a trade deal with London, which he unveiled on Monday.

"It's all outlined in the political declaration already and everything is negotiated when everything is negotiated. So fish and financial services and energy, you name it, all have to be done before we sign," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. Barnier said the assessment of sectors that might be considered equivalent will begin "immediately" and underlined equivalence decisions will be made "unilaterally".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for purely "technical" assessments on equivalence regimes and urged a mechanism to discuss equivalence decisions with the EU. "Given the depth of the relationship in this area, there should also be enhanced provision for regulatory and supervisory cooperation arrangements with the EU, and for the structured withdrawal of equivalence findings," Johnson said in a written statement on Monday.

Barnier also urged cooperation with Britain on financial services but stressed that would need to preserve the EU's "autonomy". The EU permits the use of equivalence regimes for some 40 financial sectors, but only foreign investment banks, clearinghouses, and stock exchanges can have full access to the EU market, while other firms face different levels of limitations, EU officials said.

Retail banking is not covered by equivalence. Faced with a huge, rival financial center on its doorstep, the EU began toughening up equivalence conditions ahead of Brexit specifically for foreign clearing houses and foreign investment banks that want to offer investment services to EU customers.

Britain will also have to assess whether to grant access to EU financial firms to UK customers under the same equivalence system it has introduced into British law. Spooked by the uncertainty of the trade talks and of the equivalence regimes, many banks, asset managers, insurers and trading platforms based in Britain have already opened EU hubs.

Under equivalence rules, which the EU already applies to the United States and other international partners, the EU and Britain will be free to adopt different prudential provisions to protect financial stability in their markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Man shot dead by British police wanted girlfriend to behead her parents

The man shot dead by police after wounding two people in a stabbing spree on a busy London street had been jailed for promoting violent Islamist material and had encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents. He had also once written a li...

Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala. We hope to do this in the near futur...

Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which le...

Pak police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists. According to a statement by the Counter Terrorism Department CTD, an intell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020