Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'environment of fear due to CAA'

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)". On Monday, Congress and some other opposition parties staged a walkout from Lok Sabha over the demand to roll back the CAA after the House took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise the party's demand concerning CAA after the House reassembled at 1.30 pm, but was not allowed by the Chair. Members of some opposition parties including Congress, DMK and NCP had staged a walkout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.