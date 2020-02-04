Left Menu
Investigation into Jamia violence at crucial stage, Centre tells Delhi HC

Investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-citizenship law protest was at a crucial stage, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while seeking more time to file a report regarding the probe.

Taking note of the submission, the bench granted the Centre time till April 29 to file a reply. During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some students of Jamia, said 93 students and teachers filed complaints about alleged attacks on them by police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.

The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on December 19. The bench, however, declined to pass any interim order and granted time till April 29 to the government to file a reply.

The high court had on December 19 asked the Centre, the AAP government and the police to respond to several PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at Jamia University protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The court was hearing six petitions, moved by lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House. They also sought medical treatment and compensation for the students.

Besides, they sought action, including registration of FIRs, against the erring police officers. In the petition filed by advocate Rizwan, it has been contended that according to medical reports of the injured students treated at AIIMS, one of them almost lost his life and another has lost his vision.

The petition had alleged that treatment provided to the injured students was "inadequate", FIRs have been lodged against them and they were being hounded like criminals. The petitions had said the force used by the police was "disproportionate", even if it was required, and "brutal" and expressed concern over the "unregulated and unwarranted arrest and detention of students".

