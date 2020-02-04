Joba Majhi assumes charge as Jharkhand's Women and Child Development Minister

Women, Child Development and Social Security Minister Joba Majhi assumed charge on Tuesday at Project Bhawan here. Talking to media on this occasion, she said that working for the socially marginalised, women and senior citizens will be on her priority.

"This is very important department. Priority is to uplift and bring those to right place who come from such section of the society where social justice is needed, especially women, children and senior citizens. Department will put efforts to bring reforms for their welfare," Majhi said. On being asked whether she will continue scheme launched by the previous government, she replied, "I will sit with officials of the department. A detailed review will be done, we will see what is good about the scheme and then decide."

Majhi is an MLA from Manoharpur and was sworn in as new Minister of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development in the recent cabinet expansion. Majhi headed a department in Arjun Munda cabinet too. (ANI)

