Aircraft Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

A Bill that seeks to make three regulatory bodies in civil aviation more effective and expand the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Bill that seeks to make three regulatory bodies in civil aviation more effective and expand the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on behalf of Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Bill seeks to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934. It enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation.

The amendments would fulfil the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The amendments will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India - Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau "to become more effective to increase the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country". (ANI)

