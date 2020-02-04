Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gets life term for killing minor stepson

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
Man gets life term for killing minor stepson

A sessions court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a catering professional for killing his four-year-old stepson by drowning him in a water tub in a fit of rage in 2017. The accused, Vikas Jaiswal, a resident of Tulinj town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, was convicted by Sessions Judge S R Vadali.

The judge pronounced the 26-year-old guilty under IPC sections related to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and sentenced him to life in prison. The court held that the prosecution, led by Additional Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil, has proved all the charges against the accused.

The victim's mother, Pooja Kothari, 24, had married Jaiswal in 2015 after separating from her husband, the prosecution said. Kothari had two other kids besides the deceased. On November 10, 2017, Jaiswal forcibly drowned his stepson in a water tub in the bathroom, the prosecution said.

The accused was annoyed with the child's habit of frequently going to a neighbour's house and killed him in a fit a rage, it said. The victim's mother was not at home when the incident took place.

During the trial, the deceased child's mother, the complainant in the case, turned hostile, according to Patil. The court relied on circumstantial evidence that a boy with a height of around 3 feet cannot get drowned in a tub of 2 feet depth, he said.

Hence, it was clear he had been forcibly drowned in the water tub by the accused, the court said, according to Patil..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hungarian teachers say new school curriculum pushes nationalist ideology

A Hungarian teachers union on Tuesday protested against a new school curriculum it says is designed by the ruling Fidesz party to promote its nationalist agenda and curb academic freedoms.Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the leader of Fidesz, h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the SP 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second day. Chin...

International court gathering evidence in Rohingya case

Dhaka, Feb 4 AP Investigators from the International Criminal Court have begun collecting evidence for a case involving alleged crimes against humanity by Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims causing them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, a co...

Cong fields top guns for campaigning in Delhi, Rahul says PM can sell Taj Mahal like PSUs

The Congress on Tuesday fielded its top guns, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigning in Delhi, with the former party president saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could sell the Taj Mahal, the way he wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020