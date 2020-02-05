Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia launches inquiry into veteran suicide rates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 07:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 07:28 IST
Australia launches inquiry into veteran suicide rates
Image Credit: BDG

Australia is to hold a wide-ranging inquiry into suicides among military veterans and will appoint a permanent commissioner to try to curb the death rate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

Australia, which has more than 3,000 troops deployed around the world, joins the United States, Britain and Canada in exploring ways to prevent suicide rates among serving and former military personnel. Some 419 Australian defence personnel have died from suicide since 2001, which is 18% higher than in non-military Australians, according to a government report last year.

Morrison has been under pressure to tackle the issue amid a high-profile campaign by Julie-Ann Finney, whose son David, a former naval petty officer, committed suicide last year. "Too many young Australians have taken their own lives, and we need concerted actions in all of these areas to ensure that we're doing everything we possibly can to prevent this," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra.

A permanent commissioner will head the inquiry and will be able to investigate individual cases of suspected and attempted suicide, as well as make recommendations to support suicide prevention and improve mental health and wellbeing. The commissioner, who has yet to appointed, will deliver a report to the Parliament within 12 months.

In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing government departments to try to prevent suicide among military veterans by treating mental health problems before they become more serious. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 6,139 U.S. veterans died by suicide in 2017, a rate 1.5 times higher than for non-veteran adults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night. Outfielder Alex Verdugo would head to Boston in the deal that also reportedly would include th...

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confid...

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to ...

Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to sustainable peace in the Middle East, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only furthers radicalization across the region.Antnio Guterres told the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020