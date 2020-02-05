Centre, Delhi file SLP in SC against Delhi HC order on Nirbhaya convicts' execution

The Central government and Delhi (through LG) on Wednesday filed a special leave petition (SPL) against the Delhi High Court order in connection with the stay on the execution of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Delhi High Court today granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the case to avail all legal remedies available to them and observed that they cannot be hanged separately.

The court also dismissed the petition filed by the Cente and Tihar jail authorities challenging the Patiala House Court's order which had stayed the execution of the convicts. A Delhi court had earlier stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

