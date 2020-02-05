DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 5

(Removes Paris item about French President Emmanuel Macron meeting his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Angel Fernandez as the event has been cancelled) Feb 5 (Reuters) -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 ** CANBERRA, TOKYO, SINGAPORE, KUALA LUMPUR - Britain's Foreign Minister will visit Australia, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia over the next few days as part of an efforts to secure free trade deals now that the country has left the European Union. ** KUALA LUMPUR – Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia - (To Feb 08). ** BEIJING – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visit China. JAKARTA - President of Singapore Halimah Yacob will make a State Visit to the Republic of Indonesia from Feb. 3-6, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo - (to Feb 06) MINSK – Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius is in Belarus on a working visit (to Feb 5).

VIENNA – OPEC and non-OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has scheduled a meeting over Feb. 4-5 in Vienna to assess the impact of China's new coronavirus on oil demand. (to Feb 05). SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5)

BRUSSELS - The President of the European Council Charles Michel meets the prime ministers of Sweden, Portugal and the Netherlands and Austria's Chancellor in Brussels. - 0800 GMT HAVANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to kick off a three-day trip to Latin America.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 ** AZERBAIJAN - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Baku for an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Turkic Council, which brings together Turkic-speaking states. ** CANBERRA - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab visits Australia on his first overseas trip since Britain left the European Union and will hold meetings with his counterpart Marise Payne to discuss a free trade deal. ** VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Vatican. - 0900 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta for talks and trade negotiations are expected to be announced at the meeting. PRETORIA, South Africa - German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits South Africa on an official visit where she will hold talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa and give a joint news conference - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - The President of the European Council Charles Michel meets the prime ministers of Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark and Bulgaria in Brussels - 0800 GMT. BARCELONA, Spain - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet with Catalan separatist regional leader Quim Torra in Barcelona - 1100 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Kenyan President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta addresses business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce - 2000 GMT. Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement. (to Feb 14) MEXICO CITY - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Mexican government officials in Mexico City. BRUSSELS - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a speech at DigitalEurope conference - 1000 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7 ** LUANDA - Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, is due to meet Angola's President Joao Lourenco in the city of Luanda to open a bilateral business event and sign cooperation agreements.

MOSCOW – The presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin meets President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. CARACAS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads to Venezuela at the tail end of a three-day trip to Latin America to hold talks with the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. NEW DELHI - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India (to Feb. 11).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 ** TOKYO - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Saturday and meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi to strengthen trade and economic relations in a post-Brexit trade drive.

Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 MOMBASA, Kenya - Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway plans to visit Kenya and will be accompanied by the country's ministers of international development and regional development and digitalisation.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference ahead a meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers - 1000 GMT. KYIV - European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 12) GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY , FEBRUARY 12

BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers holds a two-day meeting at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels (to Feb 13). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY FEBRUARY 23 ** AHMEDABAD, India – U.S. President Donald Trump's visit Ahmedabad.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15)

ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb. LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 10

TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ Meeting in Malaysia

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

