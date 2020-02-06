Left Menu
Lesotho police fear PM's wife may escape again while on bail

  06-02-2020
The deputy police commissioner (DCP) told Reuters police feared Lesotho prime minister's wife Maesaiah Thabane, accused of murder, could escape justice if allowed to travel to neighboring South Africa for medical reasons.

Maesaiah was detained and charged this week for the murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead near her home in the capital, Maseru, on June 14, 2017, at the age of 58.

Her lawyer Rethabile Setlojoane said she would not comment on the allegations as she has yet to enter a plea.

