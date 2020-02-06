NGT raps Hry govt over cutting of trees in Sohna's Mandawar village, says law blatantly violated

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Haryana government for carrying out non-forest activities for construction of a CISF camp on 260 acres of forest land in Sohna's Mandawar village, saying law has been blatantly violated for which accountability needs to be fixed. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Haryana chief secretary to look into the issue and take action.

The direction came after perusing a report filed by the chief conservator of forest (FCA), Panchkula that a proposal has now been moved on January 23, 2020 to the government for diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes. The report further mentions that the following amounts will be deposited after in-principle approval of proposal by the Ministry of Environment and Forests -- Rs 27,10,47752 for compensatory afforestation, Rs 2,11,72690 for Net Present Value, Rs 2,11,72690 for penalty for violation which amounts to a total of Rs 31,33,93132.

The tribunal, however, said, "While the above action may have been now taken, the fact remains that law has been blatantly violated for which accountability needs to be fixed. Let such action be ensured by the chief secretary, Haryana and an action-taken report furnished before the next date by email." The NGT had earlier restrained the CISF from cutting trees in Mandawar village after a plea alleged that non-forest activities on 260 acres of forest land was being carried out without permission.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Manesar resident Ram Avatar Yadav alleging that non-forest activities were being carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on 260 acres of forest land comprising of Aravali plantation and uncultivable land in Mandawar village in Gurugram without any forest clearance. The applicant referred to a notice issued by the Forest Department, Haryana on November 2 to the commandant, CISF, Gurugram district and the director general, CISF, New Delhi.

The plea alleged that the area is a wildlife corridor and felling of trees will be illegal and adversely impact the air quality.

