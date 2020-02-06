Left Menu
No requests for setting up temporary jail sent to state govt: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted reports that it has requested the state government to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:11 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted reports that it has requested the state government to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. This comes amid reports in some sections of media today which claimed that such a request had been sent to the Delhi government.

"Some media sections are running a story regarding a letter written by Delhi Police asking Delhi Govt to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. It is to clarify that no such letter has been written in recent times. The news is devoid of facts," a Delhi Police official said. It is to be noted that on January 29, the Police department had written a letter to the state government for permission to set up a temporary jail, keeping in mind the protests scheduled for January 30 against the amended Citizenship Act.

However, no new request has been made to the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

