India, several African nations call on world community to take resolute action against terrorism

India and several African nations on Thursday called on the world community to take resolute action in rooting out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, disrupting terrorist networks, eliminating their financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists. The discussion in this regard was held between Defence Ministers and Heads of Delegation from African countries, along with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the first-ever India Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave held on the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2020 here.

The ministers called for strengthening the UN Counter-Terrorism mechanisms and ensuring strict compliance with the UN Security Council sanctions regime on terrorism, as per the Lucknow Declaration adopted by the ministers after the meeting. The ministers condemned, in the strongest terms, the growing threat of terrorism, and underscored the need for all countries to ensure that all territory under their control is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner, as per the Lucknow Declaration.

They also emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and violent extremism, including through increased sharing of information and intelligence. "We urge the international community to envisage the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UNGA. We agree to further enhance cooperation and coordination between Africa and India to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to combat transnational crime," the Declaration reads. (ANI)

