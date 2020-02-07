Maharashtra: Toddler falls in water drum, dies

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she fell in a water drum while playing in Shri Ram Nagar area of Palghar district here, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Police informed that the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.