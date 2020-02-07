Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal scam: SC grants time to Centre to suggest names for special public prosecutor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:50 IST
Coal scam: SC grants time to Centre to suggest names for special public prosecutor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Centre time till February 10 to suggest names of lawyers for appointing a special public prosecutor to conduct trials for the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases related to the coal block scam. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice Deepak Gupta was considering the plea of senior advocate R S Cheema, who wanted to be relieved as the prosecutor in money laundering cases.

The top court appointed Cheema Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in coal block scam cases in 2014. The bench did not seem to be in agreement with the suggestion of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh be appointed the special prosecutor to conduct trial in ED cases pertaining to coal scam cases.

"We need a trial court lawyer who has been conducting trials," the bench said, adding that "the other lawyer" suggested by Cheema seemed to be more appropriate. Sources told PTI that Cheema has suggested the name of lawyer Satish Tamta for the job.

"The other name seems to be more appropriate," the bench said and gave the Centre time till February 10 to suggest names for this purpose. It said the bench will not assemble for this purpose again.

Cheema had said that he would like to continue as CBI's special prosecutor in the coal scam cases, but would not want to be the SPP in money laundering matters as there was shortage of law officers assisting him in such cases. The top court had on December 9 asked the solicitor general and Cheema to give names of advocates who can be appointed the SPP for ED matters.

The SC had earlier sought to know from the CBI and the ED the status of investigation and trial in the coal block allocation scam cases probed by the two agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank....

Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Ackos tech-head, bringing the ex-Googler onboardDelhi, 07.02.2020 Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Product...

JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir health department will constitute committees to audit prescriptions to check unethical practices by government doctors. Prescription audit committees will be formed at government medical colleges, and at district and s...

Dr Reddy's launches Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in the US market. Trientine works by removing copper from the blood. It is used to treat Wilsons disease, a genetic metabolic defect that causes e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020