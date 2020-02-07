Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-British ambassador returns to Iran after brief arrest last month

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:52 IST
UPDATE 1-British ambassador returns to Iran after brief arrest last month
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@HMATehran)

Britain's ambassador to Iran is back in Tehran, he said late on Thursday, some three weeks after he returned to London following his brief arrest by Iranian security forces.

Rob Macaire was called an "undesirable element" by Iran's judiciary after officials accused him of attending an illegal protest last month and a hardline cleric said he should be expelled, state media reported. The ambassador said he had attended a vigil for victims of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner, amid public anger over Iran's belated admission that it accidentally shot down the plane.

Britain called Macaire's detention a violation of diplomatic conventions, and he flew back to London in mid-January. In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Macaire said in Farsi that that visit was "an important trip that was planned some time ago" and had included a meeting with foreign minister Dominic Raab.

Macaire, who has been in the post since 2018, added that he had recently returned to Tehran. Tensions between Iran and the West have risen since top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting an Iranian missile attack against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has been building since 2018 when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a six-nation nuclear deal in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of most sanctions. Iran announced in January that it would abandon restrictions on enriching uranium but would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Macaire said in the video posting that Britain wanted to use the dispute resolution mechanism in the nuclear deal - which Britain, France, and Germany triggered last month - to find a path forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter as coronavirus death toll mounts

Emerging-market stocks slipped on Friday as the mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic overshadowed efforts by China to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, while the Russian rouble eased ahead of a central bank meeting la...

Pune 7 Aces face Bengaluru Raptors in second semi-final

An exciting battle will be on the cards when Pune 7 Aces take on defending champions Bengaluru Raptors in the second semi-final of the fifth Premier Badminton League here on Saturday. After 18 days of thrilling action, the fifth season of t...

Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer, Vistara said, With its close proximity to several of Indias most-visited tourist destinations...

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020