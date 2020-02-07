POCSO court in Kota sentences two brothers to life in jail for kidnapping, raping minor girl

A POCSO court here has convicted two brothers of kidnapping, holding captive and repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl for 10 days and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Jitendra Kumar and his brother Dheeraj, alias Brijmohan, alias Brij, alias Saddam, both residents of Sarangpur village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, were held guilty under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and sent to jail for the remainder of their natural lives on Thursday, special public prosecutor Vijay Kachawa said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on each of them. Their mother, Bhanwaribai, alias Muskan, who was accused of conspiring and cooperating in the crime, was, however, acquitted by the court, he added. The minor victim was abducted on October 25, 2014, following which her father lodged a report at the Vigyan Nagar police station here, Kachawa said.

Following an investigation, police rescued the minor girl from Sarangpur in Madhya Pradesh and booked Jitendra Kumar, Dheeraj and Bhanwaribai, he said. Jitendra and his mother were arrested after the minor was rescued but Dheeraj had fled and was arrested later, Kachawa added.

In her statements to the court, she had stated that Kumar had called her to the Aerodrome circle of Kota city where his mother Bhanwaribai was also present. They had offered her some food. On eating it, she lost consciousness and woke up to find herself at his house in Madhya Pradesh, the prosecutor said.

