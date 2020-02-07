DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 7

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** PODGORICA - Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for enlargement, visits Montenegro. Varhelyi will give a joint news conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. (final day) ** PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and the European Commission Vice President for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis talk to reporters after talks in Paris - 1000 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets EU leaders ahead of budget summit - 1300 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis meets with EU Council President Charles Michel. KUALA LUMPUR – Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia - (To Feb 08).

Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement. (to Feb 14) ROME - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Italy. ATHENS - European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni meets Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and speaks at an event hosted by Greece's Commercial and Industrial Chamber of Athens - 2200 GMT.

LUANDA - Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, is due to meet Angola's President Joao Lourenco in the city of Luanda to open a bilateral business event and sign cooperation agreements. MOSCOW – Russian president Vladimir Putin meets Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko

CARACAS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads to Venezuela at the tail end of a three-day trip to Latin America to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. NEW DELHI - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India (to Feb. 11). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** TOKYO - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visits Tokyo and holds talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi to strengthen trade and economic relations in a post-Brexit trade drive. ** BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel meets Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic - 0900 GMT. ** ADDIS ABABA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to have dinner on Saturday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa - 1600 GMT. CANBERRA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo is scheduled to embark on a state visit to Australia (to Feb.10). VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Vatican - 0900 GMT.

TOKYO - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Saturday and meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi to strengthen trade and economic relations in a post-Brexit trade drive. Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9 ADDIS ABABA - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to attend the African Union summit. During his visit, he plans to hold a press briefing and hold bilateral meetings with member states. - 0830 GMT - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

** BRUSSELS - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech on 'Scotland’s European future after Brexit.' - 1330 GMT. ** CANBERRA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers an address to a joint session of the Australian parliament - 0030 GMT. ** STRASBOURG, France - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to issue statements before meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. - 1500 GMT ROME, Italy - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko to hold a news conference in Rome. - 1530 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 MOMBASA, Kenya - Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon to visit Kenya. He will be accompanied by the country's ministers of international development and regional development and digitalisation.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference ahead a meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers - 1000 GMT. KYIV - European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 12) GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY , FEBRUARY 12

BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers holds a two-day meeting at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels (to Feb 13). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 ** New Delhi - Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo to pay 4-day visit to India (to Feb. 16)

BERLIN/DAKAR/LUANDA/ADDIS ABABA/RIYADH/MUSCAT - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and Oman (to Feb. 22). GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY , FEBRUARY 15 ADDIS ABABA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make his first visit to Africa, aimed at strengthening security and economic ties. He will travel to Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia, where he is expected to address the African Union and meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY , FEBRUARY 16

** BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel meets with leaders from Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Kosovo - 1800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

** LUANDA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Angola President Joao Lourenco to discuss Angola's anti-corruption efforts. PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - The 27 EU countries will meet to discuss the 2021-2027 budget. BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

** BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT. BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15) ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

** STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ meeting in Malaysia

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.