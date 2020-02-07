Left Menu
Development News Edition

#MeToo: Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct figment of her imagination, Akbar tells court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:40 IST
#MeToo: Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct figment of her imagination, Akbar tells court

Former Union Minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court Friday that scribe Priya Ramani's accusations of sexual misconduct against him in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018 were "figment of her imagination" and caused him "great humiliation" and "irreparably damaged his reputation". Akbar made the allegations before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja through his lawyer during the final hearing of a private criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Akbar resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. Ramani in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. She worked at the Asian Age from January to October in 1994.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, said that if there was any grievance, it had to be raised then and there before the appropriate authority. "Allegations are a figment of her (Ramani's) imagination. Things that I (Akbar) took 49-45 years to build, without any sense of responsibility, were trashed," Luthra said.

"Can you expect a man to answer to something which you allege happened 20-25 years ago? Why now? What is the public good that you are claiming? If there is a grievance, it has to be raised then and there before the appropriate authority... I don't want to jump onto a political bandwagon," she added. "My whole life has gone without any controversy... Can you mar anybody's life without any impunity, without any evidence? We can't be a social media country," she said.

While referring to an article written by Ramani, which was allegedly termed Akbar a "predator" and a "pervert", she said the allegations were "false narrative". "This has caused great humiliation to Akbar and his reputation has been irreparably damaged. He developed a reputation and that's why he was a Minister (of State) of External Affairs. He wrote extensively on South Asia. In that sense, the country needs such people," she said.

She further added, "You (Ramani) are a person who is saying things without bothering. You are tarnishing someone's image without bothering." The court will further hear the matter on February 28.

Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women, who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him. Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct when he was a journalist, a charge denied by him.

Akbar had earlier told the court that the allegations made in an article in the 'Vogue' and the subsequent tweets were defamatory on the face of it as the complainant had deposed them to be false and imaginary and that an "immediate damage" was caused to him due to the "false" allegations by Ramani. Ramani had earlier told the court that her "disclosure" of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar has come at "a great personal cost" and she had "nothing to gain" from it.

She had said her move would empower women to speak up and make them understand their rights at workplace. Several women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by him while they were working as journalists under Akbar.

He has termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu urges civil servants to uphold integrity and honesty at all times

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon Civil Servants to be at the forefront in eliminating corruption and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth by providing good governance.Advising the civil servants to tre...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In order of...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia sovereign fund asks news website to stop reports on airline sale

Malaysian business news website Focus Malaysia said on Friday that the countrys sovereign wealth fund has asked it to stop reporting confidential information about the sale of Malaysia Airlines and has threatened it with legal action.The fu...

Man gets death for murdering 1-yr-old nephew, his mother

A city court on Friday awarded capital punishment to a man and life sentence to his wife for murdering a toddler who was his nephew and the childs mother over a property dispute in 2008. Holding that the murder of a one-year-old child fall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020