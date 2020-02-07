Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC takes cognisance of infant's death during Shaheen Bagh protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:24 IST
SC takes cognisance of infant's death during Shaheen Bagh protest

The Supreme Court Friday took cognisance on its own to "stop involvement of children and infants in demonstrations" following the death of an infant on January 30 at Shaheen Bagh here. The apex court website showed that the issue would be taken up for hearing on February 10 by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

The matter assumes importance as a letter was recently written by a 12-year-old National Bravery Award winner to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations as it "amounts to cruelty". A 4-month-old baby had passed away in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh where his parents had taken him during the anti-CAA protest.

Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a recipient of the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, said in the letter to the CJI's office that the parents of the baby and the organisers of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh had "failed" to protect the rights of the kid, resulting in his death. Sadavarte, a student of Class 7 from Mumbai, has also alleged that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh include infants and children, who are exposed to conditions unfavourable to them, which is violation of their rights.

"The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, newborns and children, ignoring the fact that new born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars thereafter also ignoring the conditions unfavourable to the children, they are brought to the protest place which is violative of their child rights and natural justice," the letter said. It also alleged that the police failed in stopping children from participating in such agitations harmful to their health.

It expressed surprise over the fact that even the death certificate of the 4-month-old does not mention the cause of death. Sadavarte received the National Bravery Award for guiding 17 people to safety when a fire broke out at Parel's Crystal Tower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NCL sets up R&D centre for sustainable coal mining

The Northern Coalfields Ltd NCL said on Friday that it has set up a research and development centre focusing on a sustainable model for development in coal mining. The RD centre, named SARAS, will be the centre of excellence, infrastructur...

UPDATE 2-Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for ...

EC notice to Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India ECI has issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a video that he uploaded on his Twitter account on February 3, saying the act was the violation of Model Code of Conduct MCC. The ECI has as...

BLK becomes technical partner of Kenya Rugby Union

BLK is pleased to announce the signing of a technical sponsorship agreement with the Kenya Rugby Union KRU.The partnership will see BLK become the official technical partner of the KRU, supplying the Simbas, Lionesses, and Chipu with an ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020