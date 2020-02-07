Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 partnerships including signing of MoUs, ToTs, product launches concluded on third day of DefExpo

Over 200 partnerships involving Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), Transfer of Technology (ToTs), Product launches were concluded on the third day of DefExpo 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:44 IST
200 partnerships including signing of MoUs, ToTs, product launches concluded on third day of DefExpo
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 200 partnerships involving Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), Transfer of Technology (ToTs), Product launches were concluded on the third day of DefExpo 2020. "Over 200 partnerships involving Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), Transfer of Technology (ToTs), Product launches were concluded on the third day of DefExpo 2020, at ceremony tilted "Bandhan", making it the most successful such events to be held in India," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The pacts were inked by representatives of various DPSUs, Indian private Defence cos and foreign companies in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. According to the statement, the Defence Minister described the signing of MoUs as a step in the direction to achieve Prime Minister's $5 billion defence exports target in next 5 years.The Defence Minister thanked all the stakeholder who signed MoUs and expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a Defence Manufacturing hub.

Among those MoUs signed today, 23 of them were by Uttar Pradesh Government. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying that these MoUs envisage Rs 50,000 crores investment in the defence corridor set up in the state and generate 3 lakh job opportunities.

As per the statement, the Chief Minister assured that investments coming to the state were secure and the state investment policy was the most attractive in the country. He also announced that HAL would soon supply Dornier 19-seater civilian aircraft to UP. "During the course of the ceremony, a major announcement in the form of issuing the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) certificate of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was issued to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). LUH is designed and developed as a replacement for Cheetah and Chetak helicopters which are currently being operated by Indian Armed forces," the statement read.

LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class incorporating the state-of-the-art technology features which will meet the emerging needs in this class of helicopters in the coming decades. OFB launched "Sharang" the 155mm artillery gun with 36 km range and handed over a model to Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane. OFB also launched JVPC Alpha gun with 100 mt range, Light Machine Gun of 800 mt range and UBGL - Under barrel Grenade launcher.BDL launched Amogha-3 the anti-Tank Guided Missile. It is a man portable fire and forget missile.

BDL also launched Varunastra - the anti-submarine torpedo, manufactured under the technological guidance of DRDO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NCL sets up R&D centre for sustainable coal mining

The Northern Coalfields Ltd NCL said on Friday that it has set up a research and development centre focusing on a sustainable model for development in coal mining. The RD centre, named SARAS, will be the centre of excellence, infrastructur...

UPDATE 2-Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for ...

EC notice to Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India ECI has issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a video that he uploaded on his Twitter account on February 3, saying the act was the violation of Model Code of Conduct MCC. The ECI has as...

BLK becomes technical partner of Kenya Rugby Union

BLK is pleased to announce the signing of a technical sponsorship agreement with the Kenya Rugby Union KRU.The partnership will see BLK become the official technical partner of the KRU, supplying the Simbas, Lionesses, and Chipu with an ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020