UPDATE 2-Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses
A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption "emoluments" clauses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a group of more than 200 Democratic lawmakers lacked legal "standing" to bring the case in the first place.
The lawsuit was brought in 2017 by congressional Democrats including Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. It is one of a trio of cases against Trump over the rarely tested emoluments clauses, which prohibit presidents from taking gifts or payments from foreign and state governments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- US Constitution
- Richard Blumenthal
- Connecticut
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Climate change plans of the leading U.S. Democratic candidates
Present wave of peaceful protests in country will help deepen India's democratic roots: Pranab
Comparing opposition parties with Pak undemocratic: Congress on BJP leader's comments
Myanmar must change course to proceed democratic transition: UN rights expert
Present wave of peaceful protests in country will help deepen India's democratic roots: Pranab