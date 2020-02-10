Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide necessary finances to MCDs to continue with facilities in their schools: HC to govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:04 IST
Provide necessary finances to MCDs to continue with facilities in their schools: HC to govt

The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government on Monday to provide necessary finances to the municipal corporations to ensure that efforts initiated by them towards better education, health and nutrition of students in their schools can be continued. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction after perusing the affidavits submitted by the three corporations -- EDMC, SDMC and North MCD -- regarding the steps taken by them.

The affidavits were filed in response to a PIL seeking framing of a policy to ensure education, health and nutrition as well as development of children up to the age of 14 years, as guaranteed under the Constitution and Right to Education Act. The corporations told the court that efforts made by them include increasing the classrooms in their schools, building separate toilets for boys and girls, providing free textbooks, subsidy for purchase of uniforms, mid-day meals and also scholarships for girls.

"In view of aforesaid facts, the respondents (corporations) are taking enough care of children between 6-14 years of age. Various steps have been initiated. We direct that necessary finance be provided to the corporations so that efforts initiated by the MCDs can be continued, the bench said and disposed of the petition. The petitioner, Salek Chand Jain, had alleged that authorities concerned have taken no action to ensure education, health and nutrition of children up to the age of 14 years.

The petition had sought directions to the AAP government and the municipal corporations, which run schools in the national capital, to carry out house to house survey in their respective areas to find out if there are any children between the ages of 6-14 years who are not going to schools. The petitioner had also sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to curb the drop out rate in government and corporation-run schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources....

UPDATE 1-Russia quarantines Chinese diplomat as coronavirus precaution - Interfax

Russian authorities have quarantined a Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday ...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being prov...

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Dabok being the coldest place in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.Churu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Kota ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020