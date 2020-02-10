Delhi HC seeks response from CBI over Ludhiana-based businessman's arrest in bribery case

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of Ludhiana-based businessman Rajesh Dhanda challenging his arrest by the probe agency in an alleged bribery case related to DRI ADG. Dhanda, who is currently on bail, has alleged that the CBI illegally arrested him on January 1 this year without following the process of law, and all proceedings emanating therefore as illegal, unconstitutional and violative of the fundamental rights of the petitioner under Articles 14, 20, 21, and 22 of the Constitution.

The petition further alleged that he was illegally apprehended and detained by 8-10 officers of the CBI on December 31 last year at 1 pm at a Delhi-based five-star hotel, while he was waiting there to take a flight from the airport. "The CBI officers took the mobile phones of him and forcefully took him to the conference room of the hotel where he was confined for about two hours. At the hotel, he was forcefully made to carry out certain involuntary acts under threats and pressure of senior officials of the CBI, including making a phone call to a public servant from his mobile phone. He was forced to speak certain words on the phone call which were dictated by the CBI officers. He was then taken to Ludhiana against his wishes, with certain CBI officers sitting in his car. The petitioner's family was not informed of his whereabouts," the petition stated.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar after hearing the arguments of advocate Arshdeep Singh and Sanjay Abbot representing petitioner Rajesh Dhanda issued notice to the CBI and slated the matter for May 1. The petitioner through his plea sought a direction to the CBI to disclose the authority of law under which the petitioner was detained or confined from December 31, 2019, till January 2, 2020, and was made to carry out involuntary acts.

A trial court last month granted bail to Dhanda directing him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh. The court also directed him not to leave the country without permission. On December 31, Dhanda was arrested by the CBI along with Ludhiana's Additional Director General of DRI Chander Shekhar and Anoop Joshi in an alleged bribery case. (ANI)

