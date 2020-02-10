Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks response from CBI over Ludhiana-based businessman's arrest in bribery case

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of Ludhiana-based businessman Rajesh Dhanda challenging his arrest by the probe agency in an alleged bribery case related to DRI ADG.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:57 IST
Delhi HC seeks response from CBI over Ludhiana-based businessman's arrest in bribery case
Delhi High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of Ludhiana-based businessman Rajesh Dhanda challenging his arrest by the probe agency in an alleged bribery case related to DRI ADG. Dhanda, who is currently on bail, has alleged that the CBI illegally arrested him on January 1 this year without following the process of law, and all proceedings emanating therefore as illegal, unconstitutional and violative of the fundamental rights of the petitioner under Articles 14, 20, 21, and 22 of the Constitution.

The petition further alleged that he was illegally apprehended and detained by 8-10 officers of the CBI on December 31 last year at 1 pm at a Delhi-based five-star hotel, while he was waiting there to take a flight from the airport. "The CBI officers took the mobile phones of him and forcefully took him to the conference room of the hotel where he was confined for about two hours. At the hotel, he was forcefully made to carry out certain involuntary acts under threats and pressure of senior officials of the CBI, including making a phone call to a public servant from his mobile phone. He was forced to speak certain words on the phone call which were dictated by the CBI officers. He was then taken to Ludhiana against his wishes, with certain CBI officers sitting in his car. The petitioner's family was not informed of his whereabouts," the petition stated.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar after hearing the arguments of advocate Arshdeep Singh and Sanjay Abbot representing petitioner Rajesh Dhanda issued notice to the CBI and slated the matter for May 1. The petitioner through his plea sought a direction to the CBI to disclose the authority of law under which the petitioner was detained or confined from December 31, 2019, till January 2, 2020, and was made to carry out involuntary acts.

A trial court last month granted bail to Dhanda directing him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh. The court also directed him not to leave the country without permission. On December 31, Dhanda was arrested by the CBI along with Ludhiana's Additional Director General of DRI Chander Shekhar and Anoop Joshi in an alleged bribery case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Merkel protegee gives up chancellery ambitions after far-right scandal

The woman who had been expected to become Germanys next chancellor said on Monday she would not run for the top job, succumbing to a scandal involving the far-right and blowing wide open the race to succeed Angela Merkel. Annegret Kramp-Kar...

HC asks CBI to probe Bulandshahr land acquisition scam

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe the alleged misappropriation of public funds in the Bulandshahr land acquisition case. Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice S S Shamshery passed the order on petitions filed by some...

U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.This was one of the largest ...

Govt aims to make India surplus in pulses production: Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the government is aiming to make India surplus in pulses production and added that its various steps to increase pulses production is yielding results. The ministers remark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020