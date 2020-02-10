UK says two of its new coronavirus cases are healthcare workers

Two of the new coronavirus cases in Britain announced on Monday are healthcare workers, Public Health England said.

Earlier, Britain said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a serious and imminent threat, giving it additional powers to isolate those suspected of being infected.

"We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other healthcare workers who may have come into close contact, and at this stage, we believe this to be a relatively small number," Public Health England Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.