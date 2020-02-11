Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. health official hopeful some evacuees may be released from quarantine today

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:15 IST
U.S. health official hopeful some evacuees may be released from quarantine today
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Berci)

An official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said she hoped the first group of Americans evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan could be released from their quarantine on Tuesday. Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, told a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington that the 195 people who arrived in the United States on Jan. 29 are being assessed, and she is hopeful they will be able to travel home on Tuesday. They will have been under quarantine for 14 days.

The group, mostly U.S. State Department employees and their families, were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak aboard a U.S. government-chartered cargo jet and flown to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County about 60 miles (97 km) east of Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt taking all measures to monitor situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak: Ashwini Choubey

Minister of State MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday said that government has been taking all measures to monitor the situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak. All measures have been taken to monitor the sit...

8 held for raping 24-year-old woman

8 held for raping 24-year-old woman Warangal Telangana, Feb 11 PTI A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine people, police said on Tuesday. Eight of them were arrested on Monday night at Mahabubabad while one was at large, the ...

Indonesia refuses to take back suspected IS militants

Jakarta, Feb 11 AP Indonesias government on Tuesday banned citizens who joined the Islamic State group in Syria from returning home because of fears they could pose a threat to national security. A furious debate has raged in the worlds mos...

UPDATE 1-Merkel's conservatives stop short of Huawei 5G ban in Germany

Lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkels ruling conservatives have backed a position paper on 5G mobile networks that recommends tougher rules on foreign vendors while stopping short of banning Chinas Huawei , sources said. The docum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020