Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Varanasi, will meet those injured in anti-CAA protest in Azamgarh

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday. She will visit Azamgarh later today and meet the people, who were injured in police action, during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, Priyanka is scheduled to address over six rallies in Uttar Pradesh starting from February 23 to take on the BJP government over farmers' issues. Her first rally will be on February 23 in Eastern UP's Basti district.

The Congress will take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand. The party will also press for its demands regarding loan waiver for farmers, 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills, cowsheds and watchdog allowance in every village. (ANI)

