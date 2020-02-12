Left Menu
Development News Edition

What procedure is followed on pleas seeking ban on outfits? HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:29 IST
What procedure is followed on pleas seeking ban on outfits? HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Union government what procedure is followed before deciding a representation seeking ban on an outfit for alleged unlawful activities. A division bench of Justices R V More and S P Tavade was hearing a petition filed by one Arshad Ali Ansari, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ban activities of the right wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha.

Ansari in his petition claimed he filed a representation before the state and the central government in September 2018, seeking that ban be imposed on the group under section 3 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. However, till date there has not been any response.

On Wednesday, the state government informed the bench that the competent authority to decide was the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Union government, however, told the court that the state government will have to first send a report on its findings on the outfit, after which the MHA will look into the issue.

"What is the procedure that is normally followed? Show us that procedure," the court said and posted the petition for further hearing on March 4. As per Ansari's plea, filed by advocate Rajesh Khobragade, the Sanatan Sanstha's name cropped up in some bmob blast cases in Maharashtra and in the killings of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and activist Govind Pansare.

"Members of the Sanatan Sanstha have been arrested for allegedly planting bombs in auditoriums at Thane and Vashi," the plea said. The petition has sought a direction to the state and the Centre to decide Ansari's representation at the earliest and ban the Sanatan Sanstha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Coronavirus outbreak 'just beginning' outside China, says expert

The coronavirus epidemic may be peaking in China where it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan but it is just beginning in the rest of the world and likely to spread, a global expert on infectious diseases said on Wednesday.The C...

Taller men may have lower dementia risk in old age: Study

Men who are taller may have a lower risk of dementia later in life, according to a Danish study. Finding ways to identify individuals at risk of dementia can help people take preventive measures, or plan for their future care, the researche...

Dish TV India posts net loss of Rs 66.77 cr in Q3

Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.77 crore for the third quarter ended December, 2019. The direct-to-home DTH company had posted a net profit of Rs 152.69 crore in October-December quarter a year-ago, ...

Natco Pharma Q3 net profit declines 34 pc to Rs 104.4 cr

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 34.46 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.3 crore for the corresponding period of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020