Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compliance of environmental norms by armed forces: NGT irked over absence of Defence jt secy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:19 IST
Compliance of environmental norms by armed forces: NGT irked over absence of Defence jt secy

The NGT on Wednesday took exception over failure of an official from the Defence Ministry to appear before it and submit a report on a plea seeking scientific disposal of waste generated by weapons, hospitals and other establishments of the armed forces. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, which had summoned the concerned joint secretary, Ministry of Defence, said coercive measures have become necessary.

"The order (to be present) was duly conveyed by email but no response has been received nor has the concerned joint secretary cared to appear. In view of repeated failures, coercive measures have become necessary against the concerned joint secretary, including attachment of salary and issuance of warrant. "Name of the erring joint secretary be provided by the defence secretary within two weeks. A copy of this order be sent to the secretary, Ministry of Defence by e-mail for compliance," the bench said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on March 2. The NGT had in September last year directed the secretary, Ministry of Defence, to file a status report in the matter after ascertaining the relevant facts and status of compliance of environmental norms from different concerned establishments within three months by email.

According to petitioner Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as part of the Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, some of the establishments of the armed forces lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges, particularly in virgin areas. The waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment, the plea read.

Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which needs to be monitored at an appropriate level, it said. The applicant has referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to expand scope of 'Vivad se Vishwas' direct tax disputes resolution scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved widening of the scope of the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 to also cover cases pending in debt recovery tribunals DRTs. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session...

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. The cause of his...

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. The cause of his...

Syria: US troops open fire on locals in northeast, killing 1

Syrian media said Wednesday that a Syrian civilian was killed and another was wounded when US troops opened fire on locals who had tried to block a US convoy from driving through a checkpoint in a village in the countrys northeast. The stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020