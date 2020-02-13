Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake currency racket busted in Odisha, six arrested

The Odisha Police busted a fake currency racket and arrested six persons on Wednesday in Jajpur district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jajpur (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 04:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 04:25 IST
Fake currency racket busted in Odisha, six arrested
Fake currency worth Rs 4,77,000 were recovered from six arrested people in Jajpur on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Police busted a fake currency racket and arrested six persons on Wednesday in Jajpur district. Police also seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 4,77,000 and logistics and other material.

"Police seized Rs 4,77,000 fake currency notes with color printer along with three mobile phones. Six persons have been arrested. Police registered a case under sections 489 (A), 489 (B), 489 (C), 489 (D) and 34," Odisha Police informed in a release. "Based on reliable information, JK Road police nabbed two persons from Danagadi Hat and recovered Rs 65000 on the spot. After interrogation, police arrested four others and recovered a total of Rs 4,77,000 fake currency notes from them," it added.

The arrested persons are Chandan Bal, Bipin Sethi, Manoj Das, Tapan Jena, Ajoy Sahoo and Mayadhar Patra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Benn, Stars seek payback against Leafs in Toronto

The Dallas Stars will be out for revenge Thursday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Jan. 29 and the Stars would like to return the favor as they go for their third straight wi...

Rio braces for coronavirus risk during Carnival party

Preparing for Rio de Janeiros Carnival, when well over 1 million visitors pour into the Marvelous City for round-the-clock revelry, is always a daunting task for city officials. But this year, the job is just a little bit tougher - thanks t...

23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra

About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.Earlier, the Maharashtra Navni...

Soccer-Dominant Athletic take narrow lead over Granada in Copa semi

Athletic Bilbao dominated Granada in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg but was only able to earn a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Basques, who knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals, impressed at a raucous San Mames and had two goals di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020