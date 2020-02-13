Left Menu
Development News Edition

China threatens stability in the Pacific - U.S. commander

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 10:39 IST
China threatens stability in the Pacific - U.S. commander

China is threatening the sovereignty of small Pacific Islands and undermining the region's stability, a top U.S. military commander said on Thursday, in comments likely to inflame tension with China.

U.S.-China relations improved in January with the signing of a trade deal that defused an 18-month row that has hit global growth but strains remain. Admiral Philip Davidson - commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command - said the United States "was all in" to counter China in the Pacific, citing its "excessive territorial claims, debt trap diplomacy, violations of international agreements, theft of international property, military intimidation and outright corruption".

"The Communist Party of China seeks to control the flow of trade, finance, communications, politics and the way of life in the Indo-Pacific," Davidson said in a speech in Sydney. The Chinese embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China has in the past rejected accusations of aggressive behaviour and of luring small economies into debt "traps".

China has been more active in the resource-rich Pacific in recent years, seeking to extend influence with aid and encouraging countries away from diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China regards as renegade province with not right to state-to-state ties. China's increasing assertiveness in the energy-rich South China Sea, in particular, has raised U.S. and regional concerns.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which some $3.4 trillion in shipping passes each year. Countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei have over-lapping claims to parts of the sea. Davidson's comments came at the end of a visit to old ally Australia, which included talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia, which long enjoyed unrivalled influence in the Pacific, has in recent years been more assertive in maintaining its standing in the region. In 2018, it launched a A$3 billion fund to offer Pacific countries grants and cheap loans for infrastructure.

While vying for influence in the Pacific, Australia and China have also argued over Chinese activities in Australia. In 2019, Australia concluded that China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its parliament and its three largest political parties - although it declined to publicise its findings amid concern of trade disruptions.

China denied responsibility. China is Australia's largest trading partner, buying more than one-third of its total exports and sending more than a million tourists and students there each year.

"Beijing has showed a willingness to intervene in free markets and hurt Australian companies simply because the Australian government has exercised its sovereign right to exercise its national security," Davidson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Daffodil Software Uses AI to Empower the Visually Impaired in RBI MANI app

GURGAON, India, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, launched the Mobile Aided Note Identifier MANI app on January 1, 2020, to aid the visually impaired in identifying the denomination of Indian ...

117-year-old steam engine attracting foreign tourists in HP

A 117-year-old steam engine here in the Himalayan region is attracting scores of foreign tourists on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line, helping the tourism in the area and boosting the revenue of Northern Railways in equal measure. Tourist com...

With impeachment over, critics see Trump 'retribution tour'

In the week since his acquittal on impeachment charges, a fully emboldened President Donald Trump is demonstrating his determination to assert an iron grip on government, pushing his Justice Department to ease up on a longtime friend while ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020