Crude bomb hurled towards lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi's chamber in Lucknow court

Crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday. Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident.

Two lawyers are injured in the attack. Wazirganj police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

