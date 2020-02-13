2 Indians onboard Diamond Princess tested positive for coronavirus; embassy rendering all assistance: Jaishankar

Two Indian crew members on board quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed on Thursday, and informed that the Indian embassy in Tokyo is rendering all necessary support and assistance to those on board the vessel. "Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance. Passengers and crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.

"2 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Will keep you updated," the following tweet read. The cruise ship, with 3711 persons -- including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members -- on board have been quarantined off the coast of Japan since February 3 and will remain so till February 19.

As many as 218 passengers and crew members have been tested positive for the deadly virus, NHK World reported on Thursday. (ANI)

