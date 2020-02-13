Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC for CBI probe into Gargi students' 'molestation' after SC declines to hear it

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:51 IST
Plea in HC for CBI probe into Gargi students' 'molestation' after SC declines to hear it

Hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival last week at the all-women Gargi College here, the petitioner moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked the petitioner lawyer, advocate M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.

"Why don't you go to the Delhi HC. If they dismiss the petition then you come here," the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said. The apex court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC's view on the matter.

In the SC, the petitioner expressed apprehension that electronic evidence related to the case might be destroyed. On this, the top court said, "The Delhi High Court can also pass order like the Telangana High Court in the police encounter case to preserve electronic evidence."

Sharma, in his plea, has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus. It has also sought arrest of the people behind the "planned criminal conspiracy".

Ten people, between the ages of 18 and 25 years, were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the incident. On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the 'Reverie' fest and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees, who claimed that security officials stood watching when the incident took place.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups. Sharma, in his plea, has alleged that it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Delhi elections and no action was taken after the incident.

"It is a clear criminal conspiracy hatched by the political party to deploy accused persons to provoke the Delhi public for voting in their favour. Despite presence of Delhi Police ... on February 6, neither principal nor other state authorities tried to stop and arrest the accused persons," the PIL claimed. The petition further claimed that "deliberate chants of Jai Shri Ram discloses that it is a political, planned conspiracy" and blamed the chief minister of Delhi for not taking any action against the accused.

Besides the security arranged by the college, the area had Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel who were stationed there for the Assembly polls. According to the police, a case was registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thai mall reopens after honouring victims of mass shooting

The shopping mall that was the site of Thailands worst-ever mass shooting reopened Thursday, four days after security forces killed a gunman who was holed up inside, ending the bloody rampage. A total of 29 people were killed by the soldier...

Two passengers put in isolation for suspected coronavirus at Kolkata airport

Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. A passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra ...

HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

HSBC said on Thursday it had lowered its first-quarter forecast for mainland Chinas economic growth to 4.1 year-on-year from 5.8 due to the fallout from coronavirus.The bank also cut its China full-year growth forecast to 5.3 from 5.8, addi...

Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub: Minister

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state. The 300 HWCs will be connected with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020