CBI files closure report in Namrata Damor case, says she committed suicide

CBI has filed the closure report in its court here in the death case of medical student Namrata Damor, whose name had come up in the Vyapam case. "Medical student Namrata Damor had committed suicide. The CBI had filed the closure report in 2017, but the report was refused by the court in 2019. Today, CBI again filed the closure report. After investigation, the CBI came to the conclusion that Damor committed suicide and she was not murdered," CBI counsel Ranjan Sharma told reporters here.

Damor's body was found on the railway tracks in Ujjain in 2012. The alleged Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.

It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees. (ANI)

