Situation returning to normalcy in J-K: Mexican Ambassador to India

The situation in the Valley seems to be returning to normalcy but it does not mean that there are no difficulties, Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas Lotfe said here on Thursday.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:00 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:00 IST
Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas Lotfe talking to ANI in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The situation in the Valley seems to be returning to normalcy but it does not mean that there are no difficulties, Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas Lotfe said here on Thursday. "We have got a full picture of what's happening here. It seems normalcy is returning. It doesn't mean that there are no difficulties. But, there is a willingness to improve the situation. Authorities are eager to make it happen," Lotfe told ANI.

The Ambassador was one among the second batch of foreign delegates from 25 different countries across the globe, who are currently on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get first-hand information about the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370. The delegation includes envoys from Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, Poland, as well as envoys of the European Union.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps in India, Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos also noted that the civil administration in Jammu shared a road map on how things would progress regarding the growth and development in the region. "Today, we had very good meetings with the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the Chief Secretary and the Lieutenant Governor. All three of them were very thorough in explaining to us the road map on how things would progress," the diplomat said.

The envoys visited Srinagar yesterday and met Kashmiri traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs and discussed various issues related to trade and tourism. The delegation also met civil society members, politicians, and many youths. Last month, envoys of 15 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh, and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region. (ANI)

