Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial remand

Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, moved the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging his 12-day custodial remand. A trial court had on Thursday sent Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation, noting the matter was to be probed further for which he has to be to various cities across the nation.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000. The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India. PTI SKV HMP LLP

