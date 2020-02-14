Rajasthan HC asks state govt about steps taken to curb drug menace in Jodhpur

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the illegal drug trade flourishing in and around Jodhpur and sought to know from the government what measures were taken to curb the menace. Observing that narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances corrode the fabric of the society at large, the court also asked the state government about the steps taken to rehabilitate drug addicts, saying it was a mandatory requirement as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Hearing a PIL on the issue, a division bench of justices Vijay Bishnoi and Sandeep Mehta directed the principal secretary (Home) and the director general of police to file affidavits in this regard on the next date of hearing. "Huge recoveries of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, specially in medicinal forms, suggested that dealers of these illicit drugs are indulging in nefarious activities which have been affecting the labourers, students and young children alike, without any distinction," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.