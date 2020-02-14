Delhi court sends ex-OSD to Manish Sisodia to judicial custody in bribery case

A special court in Delhi on Friday sent Gopal Krishna Madhav, former OSD to Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged bribery case. Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, who was posted in the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

According to sources, CBI laid a trap and caught him red-handed while taking a bribe to settle a tax evasion matter. As per the Delhi government website, Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.