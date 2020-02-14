Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Navlakha, Teltumbde

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. The court has given them a four-week time to approach the Supreme Court.

Navlakha and Teltumbde were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune on January 1, 2018. Earlier in the day, Pune Sessions Court passed an order in Bhima Koregaon case to transfer all the records and further proceedings of the case to the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Mumbai.

All the accused in the case will be produced before the special NIA court in Mumbai on February 28. The NIA had earlier filed a petition in the Pune sessions court on January 29 seeking transfer of the case to the agency's court in Mumbai. (ANI)

