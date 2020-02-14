Criminals aren't scared of police anymore: Giriraj Singh tells SP

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh has reprimanded Superintendent of Police (SP) Awkash Kumar over the alleged poor law and order situation in his Lok Sabha constituency. The minister visited the district on Thursday and talked to the people about their problems. He was angry over the police role in an accident case after locals made him aware of the matter.

Later, he called Kumar and told him that criminals are not afraid of police anymore. A youth was allegedly shot dead in Phulwaria area. It is being alleged that the police made it an accident case.

Singh also met the deceased family and assured them that they will get justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.