Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South African court rejects union bid to block SAA job cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:56 IST
UPDATE 2-South African court rejects union bid to block SAA job cuts
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@flysaa)

An application by two trade unions to block job cuts at struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) was rejected by the country's labor court on Friday.

SAA is fighting for survival after being placed under a form of bankruptcy protection in December. The unions argued that SAA's administrators were planning far-reaching job cuts without holding the proper consultations required by the country's labor law.

Judge Graham Moshoana said in a televised judgment that SAA's business rescue team didn't have to consult unions yet because it hadn't issued workers with formal dismissal notices. "Since the duty to consult has not arisen, the powers of this court to compel a fair procedure and or interdicting and restraining SAA are severely circumscribed," Moshoana said.

A spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, which lodged the court application together with the South African Cabin Crew Association, said the two unions would appeal Friday's judgment. The Democratic Alliance (DA), the country's largest opposition party, said job cuts should be an essential component of any SAA rescue plan.

"There is general consensus that SAA is overstaffed by at least 30%," the DA said in a statement. "There is absolutely no way that SAA can be rescued, if at all, without massive staff retrenchments." SAA received a boost on Friday, as major travel agency Flight Centre said it would resume selling SAA tickets.

Flight Centre stopped selling SAA tickets in November after its preferred travel insurance provider, Santam's Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), stopped covering SAA against insolvency. TIC reinstated the insolvency cover on Friday, Flight Centre said.

Analysts say the move by TIC and another insurer to stop covering SAA against insolvency had hurt SAA ticket sales, exacerbating a cash crunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed ...

Senior TDP leader condemns corruption allegation against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Senior Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday condemned corruption allegation made by YSRCP leaders against party Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and threatened them with legal action. In the...

PhonePe earmarks Rs 800 cr in marketing this year

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing this year, to create awareness about the platform and expand its reach. The company roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as...

Man on the way to set ablaze woman, daughter held in Palghar

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday while he was moving with a can of petrol to setablaze a woman and her daughter over failed marriage talks in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said.Accused Bhairavsingh Rathod, a native of Ajme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020