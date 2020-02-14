Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will not extend deadline for sale of BS-IV vehicles: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
Will not extend deadline for sale of BS-IV vehicles: SC

The Supreme Court Friday rejected the plea filed by an association of automobile dealers seeking extension of the April 1, 2020 deadline by one more month to sell Bharat Stage-IV norms compliant vehicles across the country. The apex court had on October 24, 2018 said no Bharat Stage-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April, 2017. In 2016, the Centre had announced that India would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.

The plea filed by the association came up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta which made it clear that the apex court would not extend the deadline even for a day. The counsel appearing for the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association told the bench that the apex court's order would come into force on April 1, 2020 but dealers would face the issue of unsold inventory of BS-IV compliant vehicles.

"Up to March 31, 2020, we can sell it (BS-IV vehicles). We should be given one more month's time," the lawyer said, adding, "There is slowdown in the automobile industry. Kindly allow us to sell BS-IV vehicles to clear the stock." The bench, while referring to the prayer made in the application filed by the association, said the order was passed by the apex court one and half years ago.

"You should not have produced BS-IV vehicles after that. Even after filing this application, you have produced these vehicles," the bench said. "The application is dismissed," the bench said, adding, "We will not give even one day".

When the association's counsel urged the court that their application was like a "mercy plea", the bench said, "No". In its October 2018 order, the top court had said that any extension of time in introducing new emission norms would adversely impact the health of citizens as the pollution has reached an "alarming and critical" level.

It had said there cannot be any compromise on the health of citizens which has to take precedence over the "greed" of a few automobile manufacturers who want to stretch the time-line to make a "little more money". The court had passed the order in 2018 while deciding the issue of whether BS­-IV compliant vehicles should be permitted to be sold in India after March 31, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed ...

Senior TDP leader condemns corruption allegation against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Senior Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday condemned corruption allegation made by YSRCP leaders against party Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and threatened them with legal action. In the...

PhonePe earmarks Rs 800 cr in marketing this year

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing this year, to create awareness about the platform and expand its reach. The company roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as...

Man on the way to set ablaze woman, daughter held in Palghar

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday while he was moving with a can of petrol to setablaze a woman and her daughter over failed marriage talks in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said.Accused Bhairavsingh Rathod, a native of Ajme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020