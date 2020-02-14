Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:20 IST
U.S. blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

The United States has blacklisted Sri Lanka's army chief, Shavendra Silva, for human rights violations including extrajudicial killings during the last phase of the country's civil war in 2009, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"The allegations of gross human rights violations against Shavendra Silva, documented by the United Nations and other organizations, are serious and credible," Pompeo said in a statement.

Silva's appointment as army commander in August drew sharp criticism from the United States and the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. core retail sales flat; industrial production falls

U.S. consumer spending appears to have slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the economys ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace. The economys o...

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased womans family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mothers body for burial as per Christian funera...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. Chinas sta...

Race begins among newly elected BJP MLAs for the post of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

The race for the post of Leader of Opposition among BJP MLAs in the newly elected Delhi Assembly has begun even as the party is brainstorming to ascertain reasons behind its massive defeat in the polls held last week. The top contenders for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020