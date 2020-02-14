Left Menu
There is great tradition of dialogue, discussion in India: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that there is a great tradition of dialogue and discussion in the country, while chairing the valedictory function of the 35th International Training Program in Legislative Drafting here at the Parliament Library Building here.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that there is a great tradition of dialogue and discussion in the country, while chairing the valedictory function of the 35th International Training Program in Legislative Drafting here at the Parliament Library Building here. The month-long programme was attended by forty participants from twenty-six countries.

Giving a brief overview of the legislative process in the Indian Parliament, Birla said: "There is a great tradition of dialogue and discussion in India." He added that legislations are thoroughly debated by all parties, representing people from all over the country before being passed by the Parliament.

Birla also informed that PRIDE would organise similar training programmes on Legislative Drafting at the national level as well. Speaking about the Training Programme on Legislative Drafting, Birla said that good governance is closely linked to effective legislation and that such programs go a long way in strengthening democracy.

He added that the goal of lawmaking should be the socio-political and economic uplift of people and in this regard, effective legislative drafting is most important. The Lok Sabha Speaker said that India is a diverse country and that India's strength is its democracy and diversity. He observed that India is the largest democracy in the world and that in the last general election more than six hundred million people voted.

Birla said that the identity of Indian democracy is free and fair elections conducted in complete transparency. He observed, according to a press release, that in a rapidly globalising world, it is imperative that all the nations of the world come together for peace, security and development in an environment of mutual trust and cooperation. He added that India is continually making efforts in this direction.

Speaking on the theme of mutual trust and cooperation, Birla said that our motto is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the world is one family. He continued saying that India has been at the forefront of cultural and spiritual exchange with the world and that India is the land of knowledge and spirituality. (ANI)

