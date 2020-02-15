NIA files chargesheet against two person for funding terror activities

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against two persons for funding terror activities on Friday. According to NIA, the accused have been identified as Luckin Mashangva, a resident of Dimapur district in Nagaland and Jaikishan Sharma a resident of Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh.

Luckin is a self-styled major of NSCN (IM) and Jaikishan is a contractor, both were running a racket of extortion from businessmen to fund terrorist activities of self-styled NSCN(IM). The case was re-registered by NIA on Sept 17 last year related to the seizer of Rs 10,46,100 by Special Operation Team, Dimapur Police, Nagaland in August.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

