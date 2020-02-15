Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files chargesheet against two person for funding terror activities

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against two persons for funding terror activities on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:51 IST
NIA files chargesheet against two person for funding terror activities
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against two persons for funding terror activities on Friday. According to NIA, the accused have been identified as Luckin Mashangva, a resident of Dimapur district in Nagaland and Jaikishan Sharma a resident of Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh.

Luckin is a self-styled major of NSCN (IM) and Jaikishan is a contractor, both were running a racket of extortion from businessmen to fund terrorist activities of self-styled NSCN(IM). The case was re-registered by NIA on Sept 17 last year related to the seizer of Rs 10,46,100 by Special Operation Team, Dimapur Police, Nagaland in August.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook CEO says backs regulation of harmful online content

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said harmful online content should be regulated, adding that his company should be treated with a framework in between those used for existing media and telecoms companies. I do think that there shou...

Erdogan, Trump discuss immediate halt to Idlib crisis - Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged views on an immediate halt to fighting in Syrias Idlib province Saturday, the Turkish presidency said.The two leaders agreed by phone that Syrian government forces a...

Turkey won't delay transfer of CHP's Isbank shares to Treasury - Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said the transfer of the main opposition partys 28 stake in Turkeys largest listed lender Isbank to the state would not be delayed, broadcaster NTV reported. The proposed transfer of a 28 stake in Isbank that was he...

This isn't fair: Kharge on transfer of Bhima Koregaon case to NIA

Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the transfer of Bhima Koregaon case investigation to the National Investigation Agency NIA. Speaking to media, Kharge said, This isnt fair. We are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020