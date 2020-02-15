Wilson murder case: Accused moved from Palayamkottai jail due to security reasons

Two accused in the Sub-Inspector Wilson murder case were moved from Palayamkottai central prison to Madurai central jail due to safety reasons. Wilson was shot dead by two persons on the night of January 8, at the Kaliyakkavilai vehicle check post, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. He was then serving at Kaliyakkavilai Police Station in Kanyakumari district.

The accused are Abdul Sameem and Tawbik. Both were arrested in Karnataka on January 14. They were brought to Kanyakumari district by the police and they were interrogated at the Kaliyakkavilai and Thuckalay police stations on January 16. They were arraigned later that night in the Kuzhithurai Court. Subsequently, they were taken to Palayankottai Jail. (ANI)

