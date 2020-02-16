Telangana Minister penalised for putting up unauthorised hoarding

Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Telangana government, Talasani Srinivas Yadav was fined Rs 5,000 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for putting up an unauthorised hoarding.

The unauthorised hoarding stating 'We love KCR' was erected by the State Minister in Hyderabad.

Yadav, upon learning of the challan immediately responded and paid the fine through a cheque on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.