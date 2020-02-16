Centre planning to create investment clearance cell: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Central government is planning to create investment clearance cell for the ease of investors. "The government is planning to create investment clearance cell for the ease of investors. This will help investors to take information easily at the Centre and state level ... The government will take necessary steps to make India $5 trillion economy. We will work together to make India manufacturing powerhouse," he said.

"For the first time, the Taxpayers' Charter is being prepared so that the wealth creators of the country do not face hardship. Tax collection is being faceless. To encourage manufacturing, the tax has been reduced to 15 per cent. Now India is among those few countries where corporate tax is so low," Prime Minister Modi said after inaugurating 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' programme here. Modi said that a national logistics policy is being prepared for the first time in the country to create a single window e-logistics market, which will strengthen small scale industries.

"The introduction of GST has brought about a wide change in the country's logistics. Now this change is being strengthened further. A national logistics policy is being prepared for the first time in the country," he said. "It will lead to the creation of a single-window e-logistics market. This will strengthen small scale industries and help in generating employment," added Modi.

"To empower MSMEs, the import of those products is being reduced which are not better than the products being made in India," he said. He said the Centre has drawn a blueprint for the development of small and medium industries for the coming five years.

"In the Union Budget, special emphasis has been laid on manufacturing and the ease of doing business. MSMEs and start-ups are the big sources of employment," Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)

