Development News Edition

Punjab to honour cops under 'Appreciate and Commend' scheme

In a bid to keep the morale of cops high, the Punjab Police have launched 'Appreciate and Commend' scheme.

  • ANI
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:36 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:36 IST
Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police, Punjab. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to keep the morale of cops high, the Punjab Police have launched 'Appreciate and Commend' scheme. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, who launched the scheme on Friday at Phillaur, said the move is aimed at boosting the morale of police officers who work exceptionally and diligently.

An official statement quoted Gupta saying that he planned to make this initiative into a monthly feature and would personally interact with the awardees. Nominations will be sought from police chiefs of various districts by the 25th of every month, and these will be screened by a committee comprising senior Police Officers from the headquarters and the field. The names would be announced by the 5th of every month.

He further said the initiative was launched during a high-level meeting of the top brass of the Police in Phillaur on Friday and 15 police personnel, including three women Sub Inspectors, were honoured. The awardees included two Inspectors, six Sub Inspectors, three Assistant Sub Inspectors, one Head Constable, and three Constables.

The DGP said that the performance of these cops had been rated outstanding in various policing areas, such as action against terrorists and gangsters, the arrest of proclaimed offenders, a large number of NDPS recoveries, property forfeiture in NDPS cases, spreading drug awareness, investigation of sensitive cases, community policing initiatives and police station management. (ANI)

